Street vendors continue protest in Sopore

Blocking the road near clock tower at Iqbal Market Sopore, the protesters raised slogans They were demanding that they be allowed to set up their stalls along roadsides or be provided a suitable place to carry out their businesses.

The street vendors said that an alternate place provided a month before by the administration was not suitable for them as the road is already very narrow for vehicular traffic movement and there are many potholes at that place.Whenever there are rains the place turns into a stream which affects installing of stalls there, Azad Ahmad Dar one of the protester said.