Street vendors continue protest in Sopore

Sopore, Jan 21: The street vendors in Sopore on Friday staged a protest on consecutive second day demanding their proper and permanent rehabilitation.
Blocking the road near clock tower at Iqbal Market Sopore, the protesters raised slogans They were demanding that they be allowed to set up their stalls along roadsides or be provided a suitable place to carry out their businesses.
The street vendors said that an alternate place provided a month before by the administration was not suitable for them as the road is already very narrow for vehicular traffic movement and there are many potholes at that place.Whenever there are rains the place turns into a stream which affects installing of stalls there, Azad Ahmad Dar one of the protester said.
“We should be given some suitable alternate place or be allowed to work at the previous place as for the past one month, we have been facing tremendous hardships,” said Feeroz Ahmad, another street vendor.
The street vendors appealed to Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and the district administration to look into their sufferings and settle their long pending genuine demands.