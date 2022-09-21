Strengthen area domination, night patrolling in grey areas: DGP to officers

The DGP stressed for identifying the gaps if any for desired results. He directed that Jurisdictional officers to ensure the supervision of the Nakas and deployments on a regular basis. The DGP directed for conducting the joint security meeting at District levels for executing the strategies. He also emphasized on adopting preventive measures to restrict the movement of anti-peace elements.

He directed that forces to maintain pressure on anti nation elements so that terror groups donot get any chance of revival. The DGP impressed upon the officers, to work out strategies to further consolidate peace in Jammu Kashmir adding that in the process forces have to ensure that civilians do not face any inconvenience. Stressing for remaining more vigilant against terror support network who are helping terrorists to carry out their nefarious designs, the DGP directed for putting in utmost efforts to ensure terror free Jammu and Kashmir.