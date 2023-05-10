Strengthening, upgradation of infrastructure | 230 schools in J&K to receive Rs 50 lakh each additional grants

The decision was taken during the maiden Project Approval Board (PAB) meeting convened by Economic Advisor School Education and Literacy (SEL) today and was attended by Principal Secretary J&K School Education Department (SED) Alok Kumar, project director J&K Samagra Shiksha and Director school education Kashmir and Jammu division besides other officials of the department. During the meeting, the Ministry of Education has selected 230 schools of Jammu and Kashmir which will receive an additional grant of Rs 50 lakhs each for strengthening and up gradation of the infrastructure besides taking up other innovative initiatives as well. An official privy to the PAB meeting informed that the grants provided to these selected schools will be provided in addition to other grants approved for the schools under Capex budget or J&K Samagra Shiksha.

"Each school will receive Rs 50 lakhs as additional grants and out of which 15 to 30 percent of this grant can be utilised on the non-recurring parts like construction and renovation of toilet blocks.