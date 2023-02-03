Stress, smoking 2 primary contributors to cardiac events in Kashmir: IMHANS study

The study titled as “Stressful life events in patients of first episode Acute Coronary Syndrome (ACS)” was carried at Superspeciality hospital Shireen Bagh where at least 300 patients were weighed on different stress related disorders, smoking and other health conditions like diabetes, hypertension.

The study was conducted by Dr Neelofar Jan, who is Resident doctor at IMHANS under the guidance of Dr Khalid Mohiuddin, HoD, Department of Cardiology at Government Medical College and Dr Yasir Rather, Professor at IMHANS.