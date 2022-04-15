Strict implementation of 100 point programme for Gram Swaraj Month celebration sought

Budgam, Apr, 15: Deputy Commissioner Budgam, Shahbaz Ahmed Mirza today chaired a meeting of officers to reviews status of programmes being carried out in connection with Gram Swaraj Month celebrations in the district.
The meeting among others was attended by ADDC Budgam, Dr. Akramullah Tak, GM DIC, JD Planning, ACD, ACP and other concerned officers and officials.
At the outset, the DC took a detailed review of 100 programmes being carried out in the district.
He called for strict implementation of the 100 point programme and directed all concerned to conduct all activities and programmes to achieve the 100 per cent target.
The meeting was informed that targets under various schemes and activities have been achieved by 100 percent.
DC instructed the concerned to ensure pending works regarding the shifting of Patwar Khanas to government accommodations, restoration and beautification of heritage sites, e-library, construction of Panchayat Ghars, PMGSY connectivity and Aadhar enrollment are completed in time bound manner.
The meeting was also informed that 100 percent saturation under KCC, old age pension, soil health cards, PM-KISAN, My School My Pride, e-Shram has been achieved.
DC instructed the concerned to ensure work regarding GEM Registration of Panchayat Level vendors, Panchayat digital register and distribution of Soil Health and Artisan Credit Cards for the next year target is also achieved 100 percent.
The DC also reviewed action taken and target achievement regarding the websites for all panchayats, Har Gaon Haryali, climate resilience plan, plantation, organic farming, development of playgrounds, sports related activities, formation of SHGs, geo tagging of works, name plates of works, tourism and local craft promotion events, sanitation drives and all other points mentioned in the 100 point programme.
DC emphasized on holding programmes and camps regarding Nasha Mukt, leprosy Mukt, programmes under Azadi Ka Amrut Mohatsav, Ayushman Bharat, Aadhar registrations, village level festivals, Maha gram sabhas, job card registration and other programmes in all blocks.
The 100 points programme is precursor and shall be curtain raiser for the upcoming visit of PMs visit to J&K on 24 April.