Strong alumni networks key to University's progress, excellence: KU VC

Director South Campus Dr Mukhtar Ahmad Khanday gave the introductory remarks and highlighted the programmes being offered at the campus and the future expansion plans in the pipeline.

Dr Irfana Baba, chief coordinator of the alumni meet, delivered the welcome address and gave a brief account of the department's alumni. On the occasion, several alumni spoke and shared their experiences in the corporate world with young graduates, even as a business fest was also organised to help young entrepreneurs to boost the visibility of their outlets.

The VC went around the outlets to interact with the entrepreneurs.

On the occasion, the department felicitated Dr Tanvir A Shah, special secretary to VC and Dr Farzana Gulzar, Associate Professor, DMS KU, besides student representatives of different batches.

The event also saw cultural performances by students.