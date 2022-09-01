Strong alumni networks key to University's progress, excellence: KU VC

Srinagar: The Department of Management Studies of the Kashmir University's South Campus on Thursday organised its maiden alumni meet-cum-business fest.
Vice-Chancellor Prof Nilofer Khan inaugurated the mega event which saw an overwhelming participation of the department's alumni who are presently working in different capacities in the government sector as well as the corporate world within and outside the J&K UT.
In her presidential address, Prof Nilofer said alumni meets not only help the current graduates to connect with established professionals, but also encourages the exchange of ideas to promote placements and formulate better curricula based on the experiences of such professionals in the field.
"Strong alumni meets are a key to the institution's progress and excellence. Alumni meets bring life to the campus and it's our vision at the University to reconnect with the alumni to enhance the visibility and reach of our institution," she said, congratulating the Department of Management Studies, South Campus, as well as the South Campus Administration, for organizing the spectacular program.
The Vice-Chancellor also assured that the south campus will be further developed and all concerns related to student amenities will be addressed in a phased manner.
Dean School of Management Studies Prof Nazir A Nazir, who was a guest of honour, said such alumni meets are important to create a strong network that benefits those graduating from the institution and also those who come back to relive their campus memories. He said such meetings should be held more frequently to help the department to generate different resources.
Director South Campus Dr Mukhtar Ahmad Khanday gave the introductory remarks and highlighted the programmes being offered at the campus and the future expansion plans in the pipeline.
Dr Irfana Baba, chief coordinator of the alumni meet, delivered the welcome address and gave a brief account of the department's alumni. On the occasion, several alumni spoke and shared their experiences in the corporate world with young graduates, even as a business fest was also organised to help young entrepreneurs to boost the visibility of their outlets.
The VC went around the outlets to interact with the entrepreneurs.
On the occasion, the department felicitated Dr Tanvir A Shah, special secretary to VC and Dr Farzana Gulzar, Associate Professor, DMS KU, besides student representatives of different batches.
The event also saw cultural performances by students.