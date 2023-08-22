Strong NC essential for strong, vibrant J&K: Dr Farooq Abdullah

Dr Farooq exhorted the new entrants to remain steadfast in their resolve of serving the people and strengthening bonds of inclusiveness—the political philosophy of the party that has withstood the test of times. “Emergence of J&K National Conference as a big political force has always been an eyesore for elements opposed to Jammu and Kashmir’s unique identity. A strong NC is essential to not just fostering development in the region but also protecting its unique identity. The strength of the party emanates from the people at ground zero and there is a need to channelize this support for the betterment of the people, irrespective of caste, creed, region or religion,” he said. He said the National Conference has all along cherished the great values of the pluralistic ethos that has actually been a binding force between the regions and religions. This spirit has not only to be sustained but promoted in a big way to keep at bay the divisive forces.