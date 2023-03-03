Strong organisational setup, direct bonding with masses make BJP most popular party: Ravinder Raina

Srinagar, Mar 3: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Jammu and Kashmir held a meeting to discuss and plan for the party's workshops on 'Booth Sashaktikaran Abhiyaan' at the Assembly Constituency level in Union Territory.
As per the statement issued here, J&K BJP President Ravinder Raina (former MLA), J&K BJP General Secretary (Org) Ashok Koul and General Secretary and Incharge of 'Booth Sashaktikaran Abhiyaan' Dr Devinder Kumar Manyal (former Minister) addressed the meeting at party headquarter, Trikuta Nagar, Jammu.
BJP's District Prabharis and Seh-Prabharis participated in the meeting.
Ravinder Raina, while addressing the meeting, stressed the importance of strengthening the party at 'Booth level'. He said that the party would give the responsibility of Shakti Kendra to the senior party leaders to strengthen the booths.
"'Booth Jeeta, Chunav Jeeta' is the basic mantra to win the elections," Raina told party leaders.
"J&K BJP will hold workshops on 'Booth Sashaktikaran Abhiyaan' at Assembly Constituency level to further intensify the campaign," Ravinder Raina told party's District Prabharis and Seh-Prabharis and asked them to immediately hold meetings for the same. Earlier, Raina congratulated all the senior party leaders for the party's victory in the North-Eastern states and quoted PM Modi while giving the credit to the common masses and the party workers.
Raina also said that a strong organizational set-up, direct bonding with the masses and soaring concern for society have made the BJP the most popular party in the world along with India.
Ashok Koul, while addressing the senior party leaders explained the chronology of the various programmes to be conducted under the 'Booth Sashaktikaran Abhiyaan'.
He asked the District Prabharis and Seh-Prabharis to focus on the party's 'Alpkalin Vistarak Yojana' prompting them to allocate Shakti Kendras to the senior party leaders. He said that under this arrangement, using their vast political experience, senior party leaders would have the opportunity to concentrate on every booth individually to strengthen them at the grass root level. Dr Devinder Manyal shared the technical details of forms to be filled up by the party leaders at the Booth level. He said that the party leaders must ensure the Social Media and IT Incharges as the important part of their teams.