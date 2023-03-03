Strong organisational setup, direct bonding with masses make BJP most popular party: Ravinder Raina

Ashok Koul, while addressing the senior party leaders explained the chronology of the various programmes to be conducted under the 'Booth Sashaktikaran Abhiyaan'.

He asked the District Prabharis and Seh-Prabharis to focus on the party's 'Alpkalin Vistarak Yojana' prompting them to allocate Shakti Kendras to the senior party leaders. He said that under this arrangement, using their vast political experience, senior party leaders would have the opportunity to concentrate on every booth individually to strengthen them at the grass root level. Dr Devinder Manyal shared the technical details of forms to be filled up by the party leaders at the Booth level. He said that the party leaders must ensure the Social Media and IT Incharges as the important part of their teams.