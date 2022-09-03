Strong socioeconomic change in J&K ushering qualitative change in sports sector: LG

"Our strong socioeconomic growth is succeeding in bringing a qualitative change in sports sector and enabling our sportspersons to demonstrate their excellence," he said.

Lauding the efforts of Sports Associations and Sports Council for regular engagement of athletes and reviving the culture of night football matches in various districts, the Lt governor said it was a matter of pride that thousands of athletes, coaches and sports officials around the UT are making valuable contributions and ensuring path-breaking achievements.

"Gymnastic Academy, Football Academy, Cricket Academy and Water Sports Centre have a plan to engage around five lakh youth and children. This gives us the hope and confidence that by creating the right environment for the young generation, we can produce best talents and win prestigious sporting honours. Today our athletes can dream big and fulfill their dreams and ambitions, the Lt Governor said.

"We should all make concerted efforts to motivate youth to put their best efforts in games so that the J-K UT benefits through a vigorous and dynamic sporting talent pool and sportspersons can become crucial partners in the development journey," he said.

During Phase-I of the My Youth My Pride' more than 8.5 Lakh youth from across the UT had participated, while 13.74 Lakh youth are aimed to be engaged in Phase-II.