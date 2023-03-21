Struggle for restoration of people's rights not confined to any region, religion : Farooq Abdullah

Srinagar, Mar 21: National Conference President and Member of the Parliament from Srinagar Dr Farooq Abdullah on Tuesday said that the ongoing struggle for the restoration of rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir is not associated with any particular religion, and region.
According to a press release, he was addressing a number of public and workers delegations that called on him at his Srinagar residence.
“Forces whom we are fighting are trying to break the pluralistic culture of our region and shear it off its cultural, political and linguistic uniqueness,” he said adding, "We can fight these challenges if we all do our bit. These forces have long been contriving to divide us on the basis of region and religion. Our disunity serves their purpose. There is no way we can have our rights back without a lasting unity between different sections of our society. Unity in diversity must be our creed to last for all times and under all circumstances, otherwise there is no end in sight to our common problems in the shape of unemployment, inflation, development deficit, drug addiction, sky rocketing tariffs.”
“There is no way all this can change unless we join our efforts,” he said adding, “This administration is least concerned about public welfare and development. Months and years that followed August, 5 , 2019 have been marked by the unpacking of the idea of Jammu & Kashmir, which was based on welfarism, pluralism and unity in diversity. It is now for people to think if they want these injustices to continue. If people are happy with it, let it be. If they want an early end to all of this, they have to rally round the flag of NC. They have to shun individual differences.”