Struggle for restoration of people's rights not confined to any region, religion : Farooq Abdullah

According to a press release, he was addressing a number of public and workers delegations that called on him at his Srinagar residence.

“Forces whom we are fighting are trying to break the pluralistic culture of our region and shear it off its cultural, political and linguistic uniqueness,” he said adding, "We can fight these challenges if we all do our bit. These forces have long been contriving to divide us on the basis of region and religion. Our disunity serves their purpose. There is no way we can have our rights back without a lasting unity between different sections of our society. Unity in diversity must be our creed to last for all times and under all circumstances, otherwise there is no end in sight to our common problems in the shape of unemployment, inflation, development deficit, drug addiction, sky rocketing tariffs.”