Student brings pride to SSM college by making it to Manchester University

Srinagar, Nov 8: A student of SSM College of Engineering brought pride to the institution by making it to Manchester University.
The SSM College of Engineering student made it to Manchester University for her master's degree with a 100% scholarship. Bareen Shafi, a hardworking civil engineer with the top score in her academics hails from the Srinagar district and is currently doing M.Sc. in Pollution and Environmental Control. She completed her Bachelor's degree from Valley's leading engineering college, SSM College of Engineering, Baramulla.
“I got selected under the British Council scholarship programme, which aims to increase opportunities in STEM for girls. My journey to the University of Manchester was with the support of my teachers, family, and friends, who motivated, guided, and encouraged me to achieve the best I could.”
“I am highly obliged and gratified to all the SSM College of Engineering faculty members who were there to help me grow into the person I am today. I strive to improve and take steps forward to become capable enough to give back to my community while inspiring young women to embark on their desired path of success. Getting to this point was not an easy feat; my professors at SSM College gave me an outside perspective on what could be done better at every stage,” she said.
SSM College of Engineering said it is proud of students like Bareen. She has brought laurels to the college by getting selected into one of the world's leading universities for her master's, said Principle SSM College. He added students are “our pride, and we need to inspire them to keep raising the bar.” The future of “this country lies with its youngsters.”
Haya Qazi, Education Administrator and faculty member in Department of Civil Engineering at SSM College, said Bareen was a regular attendee in both classes and extracurricular activities. She added that “our college focuses on building a personality and enhancing students' interests. We want each student to set a unique identity for themselves.”