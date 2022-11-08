Student brings pride to SSM college by making it to Manchester University

“I am highly obliged and gratified to all the SSM College of Engineering faculty members who were there to help me grow into the person I am today. I strive to improve and take steps forward to become capable enough to give back to my community while inspiring young women to embark on their desired path of success. Getting to this point was not an easy feat; my professors at SSM College gave me an outside perspective on what could be done better at every stage,” she said.

SSM College of Engineering said it is proud of students like Bareen. She has brought laurels to the college by getting selected into one of the world's leading universities for her master's, said Principle SSM College. He added students are “our pride, and we need to inspire them to keep raising the bar.” The future of “this country lies with its youngsters.”