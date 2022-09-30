Student critically injured in knife attack by classmate in Baramulla

The injured student has been identified as Furqan Ahmad, a resident of Ladoora Rafiabad. While the attacker who happens to be the injured student's classmate has been identified as Muzamil Sajad Mir of old town Baramulla, both students of Islamia High School Azad Gunj Baramulla.

The injured student was immediately shifted to the Government Medical College Baramulla, from where he was referred to Srinagar hospital for specialised treatment.