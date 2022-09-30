Student critically injured in knife attack by classmate in Baramulla

Baramulla, Sep 30: A student was critically injured after he was attacked by his classmate with a knife in old town Baramulla on Friday afternoon.
The injured student has been identified as Furqan Ahmad, a resident of Ladoora Rafiabad. While the attacker who happens to be the injured student's classmate has been identified as Muzamil Sajad Mir of old town Baramulla, both students of Islamia High School Azad Gunj Baramulla.
The injured student was immediately shifted to the Government Medical College Baramulla, from where he was referred to Srinagar hospital for specialised treatment.
The incident occurred when Furqan along with two fellow students left school in the afternoon and reached near the rope bridge Azad Gunj where attacker Muzamil Sajad along with a few more friends were waiting.
“As we reached near the bridge, the assailant started abusing Furqan and in a fit of anger took out a knife hidden in his pocket and attacked Furqan on the chest. Some passersby, after hearing cries, reached the spot and shifted the injured to GMC Baramulla,” said a student accompanying the victim Furqan.
Meanwhile, Baramulla police rushed to the spot and took cognizance of the incident. “The assailant had fled from the scene, however, we have arrested him after launching a manhunt,” said Showkat Ahmad, SHO police station Baramulla.
Baramulla police have registered a case FIR no 182 under section 307 in connection with the incident at police station Baramulla.