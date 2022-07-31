Student drowns in Sopore

Sopore: A student was drowned while taking bath in Pohru stream in north Kashmir’s Sopore on Sunday.
The deceased has been identified as Suhail Ahmad Marazi son of Farooq Ahmad Mazari of Sangrampora Sopore.
Reports said that deceased was at his maternal home at Wadoora area of Sopore, had gone to take bath in the nallah Pohru.
Sources said, while bathing in the stream, he slipped and got swept into the deep waters of the nallah.
However, after efforts for hours the police with the help of locals retrieved the body from the nallah and after legal formalities police handed over his body to family for last rites.