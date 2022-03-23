Student electrocuted to death at GDC Bijbehera

Srinagar, Mar 23: A student died of electric shock at Government Degree College Bijbehara in south Kashmir's Anantnag district on Wednesday afternoon.
Quoting sources, news agency GNS reported that the student namely Umar Farooq son of Farooq Ahmad Ganie, a resident of Dariegund received the shock just outside the college premises, while fetching a volleyball.
The student was evacuated in unconscious condition to GMC Anantnag where the doctors declared him as brought dead on arrival.
Confirming the death of student, a police official told GNS that the youth had tried to trespass the college wall to get back the volleyball from outside the college peripheries. “Preliminary investigations suggest that the students were playing volleyball and Umar had gone to fetch the ball from outside. He went atop the fence wall and due to unbalance, came in contact with the live wire going through it and got electrocuted,” the official added.
In the meantime the students started a protest alleging the college authorities did not provide vehicle on time to evacuate the injured student for medical treatment.
When contacted, in-charge Principal GDC Bijbehara denied the allegations. "We provided the vehicle in time to take the student to nearby health facility for treatment ", the college in-charge Principal told GNS.