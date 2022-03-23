Student electrocuted to death at GDC Bijbehera

Confirming the death of student, a police official told GNS that the youth had tried to trespass the college wall to get back the volleyball from outside the college peripheries. “Preliminary investigations suggest that the students were playing volleyball and Umar had gone to fetch the ball from outside. He went atop the fence wall and due to unbalance, came in contact with the live wire going through it and got electrocuted,” the official added.

In the meantime the students started a protest alleging the college authorities did not provide vehicle on time to evacuate the injured student for medical treatment.