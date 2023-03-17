Student enrollment drive kick-starts at govt schools in Ganderbal

Chief Education Officer Ganderbal Majid Ahmad Kohli presided over the function held in MS Chattergul Balla which was hosted by the Zonal Education Officer Kangan, Qamar ud Din Lone. The members of the Panchayati Raj Institutions were also present in the function. Speaking on the occasion M.A. Kohli urged upon the teachers to strive hard for improvement in the educational scenario in the government schools so that the parents get lured to admit their wards in these schools on their own. He requested the public in general and the PRI representatives in particular to lend a hand of help to uplift these educational institutions on a large scale. Qamar Din Lone ZEO Kangan also implored all the stakeholders to put their best foot forward and repose the faith in the government schools.