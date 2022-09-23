Student registrations with IGNOU Regional Centre Srinagar cross fifty thousand

The IGNOU added that the last date of fresh admission for all the programmes offered in ODL/Online mode by IGNOU for the July 2022 session has been extended till 30 September and for re-registration till 25th September. The prospective students can refer to the IGNOU admission prospectus for the complete details regarding all the programmes which are available on the website of IGNOU (www.ignou.ac.in) and of the Regional Centre Srinagar (www.rcsrinagar.ignou.ac.in).

“Learners can also take advantage of the IGNOU programmes, keeping in view the two notifications issued by the UGC, one regarding pursuing dual degree under which a candidate can pursue two degrees at a time and the other regarding the equivalence of degree obtained through Open Distance Learning and Online mode with degree obtained through conventional mode,” informed the Regional Director.