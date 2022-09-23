Student registrations with IGNOU Regional Centre Srinagar cross fifty thousand

Srinagar, Sep 23: Student registrations with IGNOU Regional Centre Srinagar have crossed fifty thousand.
“IGNOU is a central University established by an act of Parliament in 1985. It is one of the leading Universities not only in India but across the world as far as Open and Distance Learning (ODL) is concerned. It has done a remarkable job by taking education to the doorsteps of the learners. More than thirty lakh learners around the world are presently pursuing education from IGNOU and around fifty thousand are registered through Regional Centre Srinagar in Kashmir & Ladakh region,” the varsity said.
“Keeping in view the mandate of the IGNOU to democratize education and the challenges faced by the people of Ladakh region due to geographical, communication bottlenecks, IGNOU Regional Centre Srinagar through its outreach programme for the public of the region conducted several face to face interaction and awareness sessions about IGNOU, its student support services and the programmes offered by it. The sessions were conducted at the Government Degree College Drass, Government Degree College Kargil and EJM College Leh in which civil society, businessmen, teachers, headmasters, principals, defense personnel, journalists, elected representatives of people, students and the faculty from the host institutions participated in large numbers. The sessions were conducted by Dr. Shahnawaz Ahmad Dar, Regional Director IGNOU Regional Centre Srinagar. Question answer sessions with the learners and interactive sessions with the heads of schools, higher secondaries, and college principals of the region were also conducted,” it added.
The IGNOU added that the last date of fresh admission for all the programmes offered in ODL/Online mode by IGNOU for the July 2022 session has been extended till 30 September and for re-registration till 25th September. The prospective students can refer to the IGNOU admission prospectus for the complete details regarding all the programmes which are available on the website of IGNOU (www.ignou.ac.in) and of the Regional Centre Srinagar (www.rcsrinagar.ignou.ac.in).
“Learners can also take advantage of the IGNOU programmes, keeping in view the two notifications issued by the UGC, one regarding pursuing dual degree under which a candidate can pursue two degrees at a time and the other regarding the equivalence of degree obtained through Open Distance Learning and Online mode with degree obtained through conventional mode,” informed the Regional Director.