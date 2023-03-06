Students attend seed exhibition at SKUAST-K

Srinagar, Mar 6 : The Department of Botany, Amar Singh College today arranged a field tour for its students to Sher-Kashmir University of Agriculture, Science & Technology- Kashmir (SKUAST-K) on the occasion of Seed Exhibition/Mela to make them aware about the different types of germplasm and different techniques of plant & animal breeding.
25 Students of Botany, accompanied by two faculty members, Dr Kouser Parveen and Dr Pervaiz Ahmad Dar visited SKUAST-K Shalimar.
The exhibition had a vast variety of improved germplasm including fruit trees, vegetables, Flowers, ornamental plants, conifers and for other annual and perennial plants besides the animal germplasm and poultry, all put on different stalls for sale. These varieties were developed by the scientific efforts of the scientists of SKUAST.
Animal products e.g. woolen sweaters and silk clothes were also on sale at some stalls. Students witnessed people across the valley purchasing the seed stocks and root stocks with enthusiasm to plant in their private gardens and orchards.
The tour was successful and the students got a thorough insight about the cultivation of different kinds of crops. They were very interactive with the faculty, staff of the SKUAST and the various other stakeholders associated with the exhibition.