Students burst into tears on teacher's transfer in Budgam, police felicitates him

Srinagar July 19: District Police Budgam Tuesday felicitated Amrik Singh a government school teacher for his dedication towards his profession and affection for his students.
While appreciating Amrik, SSP Budgam Tahir Saleem congratulated him for his dedication towards his duties and his interest into teaching "which left students in incessant tears upon his transfer from Govt. Middle School".
A video had recently gone viral on social media wherein a group of students were seen crying upon hearing the transfer of Singh from their school.
SSP Budgam while presenting memento and an appreciation letter to the teacher said that the wails and tears of innocent school children speak loud about the affection for the said teacher because of dedication towards his profession. Singh thanked SSP Budgam for the goodwill gesture.
SSP Budgam advised the teacher to stay focussed in his profession and continue his good work and contribution towards nation building. On the occasion DySP Hqrs Budgam, DySP DAR DPL Budgam and other senior officers were also present.