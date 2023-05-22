Students called on to protect biodiversity at SKUAST-K event

Srinagar, May 22: A one-day programme on International Biodiversity Day was celebrated today at Faculty of Forestry,
Benhama-Watlar, Ganderbal, SKUAST-K in collaboration with the District Legal Services Authority District Ganderbal . The programme was chaired by Professor Parvez Ahmad Khan, Head Division of Forest Biology. The scientists who co-chaired the session and were part of the jury include Prof. Akhlaq A Wani (HOD, FRM) Prof GM Bhat (HOD, SAF), Dr Khursheed(HOD, WLS) and Dr Syed Naseem Geelani (HOD ,SBS).
Those from the legal services include Advocate Abid and Madam Dilafroz. In the welcome address, Prof Khan highlighted the importance of our biodiversity and stressed upon students to take care of our biodiversity which is having great threat from humans.
Advocate Abid threw light on the different acts and laws which are existing nowadays for the protection of our natural resources. A debate competition was held in which faculty students and students of adjoining schools participated .
Certificates were distributed among the winners of 1 st ,2 nd and 3 rd positions. Vote of thanks was proposed by Dr Syed Naseem Geelani, who was also organising the event. The programme was anchored by Dr Sabeena Nabi, Assistant Professor, FBT. In the second session , a plantation drive was organised in which Chairman, District Legal Services Authority, R Dubey was the chief guest and other dignitaries from DLSA participated.
The officials of Police department which include, Station House Officer (SHO), Lar Gulzar Ahmad participated in the drive. Prof Khan along with all HoDs, scientists which include Dr Khursheed Sofi, Dr Iqbal, Dr Tahir, Dr Maqbool, Dr Asif, Dr Pala, Dr Dutt, Dr Amarjeet ,Prof Aijaz ul Islam, Dr Malik and students planted a number of saplings at the Girls Hostel lawns.