Students called on to protect biodiversity at SKUAST-K event

Benhama-Watlar, Ganderbal, SKUAST-K in collaboration with the District Legal Services Authority District Ganderbal . The programme was chaired by Professor Parvez Ahmad Khan, Head Division of Forest Biology. The scientists who co-chaired the session and were part of the jury include Prof. Akhlaq A Wani (HOD, FRM) Prof GM Bhat (HOD, SAF), Dr Khursheed(HOD, WLS) and Dr Syed Naseem Geelani (HOD ,SBS).

Those from the legal services include Advocate Abid and Madam Dilafroz. In the welcome address, Prof Khan highlighted the importance of our biodiversity and stressed upon students to take care of our biodiversity which is having great threat from humans.