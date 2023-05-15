Student’s death in 2011 | HC upholds 7 year jail term to Pulwama man

A bench of Justice Sanjay Dhar dismissed an appeal against the verdict of Principal Sessions Judge Pulwam passed on May 9, 2015, by which on Nazir Ahmad Ganie, was convicted of offence under section 304 Part-II of RPC (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) while other two accused, Ghulam Ganaie and Maqbool Ganaie, were convicted of offence under Section 323 of RPC (voluntarily causing hurt) in connection with the death of a student, Danish Farooq alias Umar Farooq on 16 August 2011, due to attack with clubs. Charge for offence under Section 302 RPC (murder) was not established against the accused.

After hearing the counsel for Nazir Ahmad Ganie and government advocate, the court responded in negative to the only question to be determined in the appeal if there was any scope for interference in the quantum of sentence awarded by trial court against the appellant( Ganie).