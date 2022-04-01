Students demand government accommodation for school at Mawer Balla

Kupwara, Apr 1: The students of Upper Primary School Mawer Balla protested against lack of government accommodation for their school." he added.
The students along with their parents recently appeared in front of the Deputy Commissioner Kupwara's office and held a silent protest against non-availability of government accommodation.
They said that Upper Primary School Mawer Balla is functioning in a four room private building, of which one was being used for office work.
"We are being taught in open sky and during inclement weather all students are crammed in the available three classrooms," said a 7th class student.
One of the parent said that earlier the school was functioning in a government building but after it was damaged by flood, the school was shifted to an Auqaf Building.
"The school has been functioning in the Auqaf Building for over a decade now but authorities have not taken any concrete step to come up with a building for UPS Mawer Balla," he added.
The students said that they were being taught on a rotation basis. "During first half of the day, students upto class 3rd take class while as remaining classes are being taught in the second half," said numberdar of Mawer Balla.
An official said that seven teachers have been deputed here. He said that due to lack of accommodation, students were really suffering. "Atleast 75 students are on roll here," he added.
Meanwhile Zonal Education Officer Mawer Mohammad Maqbool told Greater Kashmir that a two story building stands sanctioned for UPS Mawer Balla but due to non-availability of land, the construction work was yet to be taken in hand.
"I have requested the elders of Mawer Balla to provide land for construction of new building but yet land has not been provided ,