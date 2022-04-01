Students demand government accommodation for school at Mawer Balla

The students along with their parents recently appeared in front of the Deputy Commissioner Kupwara's office and held a silent protest against non-availability of government accommodation.

They said that Upper Primary School Mawer Balla is functioning in a four room private building, of which one was being used for office work.

"We are being taught in open sky and during inclement weather all students are crammed in the available three classrooms," said a 7th class student.