Students, employees take part in large numbers in digital services awareness rally in Budgam

Budgam, Sep 4: In a remarkable display of commitment to digital empowerment, an awareness rally was today organized by District Administration Budgam in collaboration with School Education department Budgam.
The event, centered on the theme of ‘Digital Jammu and Kashmir’, was aimed at promoting digital literacy and highlighting the numerous benefits of online services.
The rally, a vibrant showcase of enthusiasm and dedication, was flagged-off by Senior Superintendent of Police Budgam, Al- Tahir Gilani, Additional Deputy Commissioner Budgam, Dr. Nasir; CEO Budgam, Romana Qazi and District Informatics Officer and other officers and officials of the district. Their presence underscored the importance of digital initiatives in fostering progress and inclusivity.