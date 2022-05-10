Students from Shopian visit JAKLI regimental Centre

Srinagar, May 10: As many as 83 students including 37 girls from Army Goodwill Schools, Ahgam & Balapur of Shopian district visited the Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry Regimental Centre on an educational and motivational excursion as a part of reach out activity on behalf of Chinar Corps.
“A Day at JAKLI RC '' initiative is aimed at broadening the horizon of students and children from various parts of the valley by giving them an insight to the rich social & religious culture of the nation. The children are educated on various career opportunities available to them for a better future ahead.
The visit started with a movie on the history and background of the Regiment followed by a visit to the drill ground and training area, where young boys turn into soldiers. The students also visited the Maqbool Sherwani Museum showcasing the history of J&K and Hall of Fame, which houses the memoirs and brave stories of the fallen heroes from the Regiment. The students also paid a visit to the Quarter Guard & War Memorial and paid their tributes to the brave hearts of the Regt. Finally, they visited the MMGG (Mandir, Masjid, Gurudwara & Gompa) which exemplifies cultural & religious harmony of JAKLI Regiment and Indian Army.