Students from Shopian visit JAKLI regimental Centre

The visit started with a movie on the history and background of the Regiment followed by a visit to the drill ground and training area, where young boys turn into soldiers. The students also visited the Maqbool Sherwani Museum showcasing the history of J&K and Hall of Fame, which houses the memoirs and brave stories of the fallen heroes from the Regiment. The students also paid a visit to the Quarter Guard & War Memorial and paid their tributes to the brave hearts of the Regt. Finally, they visited the MMGG (Mandir, Masjid, Gurudwara & Gompa) which exemplifies cultural & religious harmony of JAKLI Regiment and Indian Army.