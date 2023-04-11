‘Students must learn to respect, safeguard rights of people’

Srinagar, Apr 11: As part of its student outreach programme, South Asia Center for Peace and Peoples Empowerment (SACPPE) organised a one-day seminar in collaboration with Candid Higher Secondary School, Nowgam here.
The organisers in a statement said the event titled: “Students Rights and Responsibilities” evoked a good response among students and teachers of the school.
The event was held as part of the SACPPE’s ongoing initiative to reach out to the youth and engage them in positive activities.
In his address to the students, Moulana Qari Mohammad Akeel, Khateeb-e-Jamia Masjid Baghat Srinagar, stressed on the need to understand the rights of people.
Dr Mubashir Jan, Assistant Transport Commissioner, spoke in the context of spirituality which he said will help the student community in dealing with stress and make them better prepared for upcoming challenges.
“Religious and moral education is the need of the hour. Unless moral values are sown in the minds of the students, we cannot have peace and an orderly society. Giving respect to elders, friends, teachers, classmates should be taught to the students from the beginning itself,” he said.
“Education is arguably the most critical element in building a nation. The responsibility of nation-building essentially lies in the hands of its citizens, predominantly the youth. As nation-building involves creating a unified identity for all its citizens and building a common roadmap for all to follow, the best way to propagate a central patriotic theme is by utilising the education system,” Dr Jan added.
Er Mehraj Malik, a motivational speaker, made the students understand about their rights and responsibilities. “Student community will have to understand their responsibilities which will safeguard their rights. Discipline and integrity are key elements for students to succeed in this age of technology,” he said.