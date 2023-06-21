Students of AGS Uri shine in class 10, 12 board exams

As per the details shared by the school, Samreen Ashraf of AGS scored 98.8 percent marks and was the district topper while Atira Fayaz scored 98.6 percent marks and emerged as topper at Tehsil level. Another student, Labeeda Lone scored 98 percent marks as well.

"Around 29 students had appeared in the class 10th Board exams and all of them were declared as qualified," the school principal said.

The AGS Uri has an enrolment of around 531 students from Nursery to class 12th and the institution has maintained its legacy to produce high pass percentage results of the students in class 10th and 12th Board exams.