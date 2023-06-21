Students of AGS Uri shine in class 10, 12 board exams

Srinagar, June 21: The Army Goodwill School (AGS) Uri has produced 100 percent results in class 10th and 12th JK Board exams, the result of which was declared recently.
Talking to Greater Kashmir, Principal AGS Uri, Baljeet Kour said the school produced 100 percent results in the class 10th and 12th examination.
"Six students appeared in class 12th exam and all of them qualified it," she told Greater Kashmir.
Khushi Sudan, a student of AGS school has topped the class 12th exam in the school by scoring 90 percent marks. "She was the topper of our Uri education zone," Principal AGS said.
The school has also recorded 100 percent pass percentage in class 10th exam and the students have emerged as toppers at district and Tehsil level.
As per the details shared by the school, Samreen Ashraf of AGS scored 98.8 percent marks and was the district topper while Atira Fayaz scored 98.6 percent marks and emerged as topper at Tehsil level. Another student, Labeeda Lone scored 98 percent marks as well.
"Around 29 students had appeared in the class 10th Board exams and all of them were declared as qualified," the school principal said.
The AGS Uri has an enrolment of around 531 students from Nursery to class 12th and the institution has maintained its legacy to produce high pass percentage results of the students in class 10th and 12th Board exams.
"We have good team of teachers here who provide their mentorship and guidance to the students throughout the academic session," the school principal said.
The AGS is run by the Indian Army and provides educational facilities to the students of the border areas.
"The management leaves no stone unturned in providing all the types of facilities to this institution particularly the students. The credit for having good academic records of the schools goes to the Army," the school principal said.
Meanwhile, the class 12th school topper Khushi Sudan from Bandi area of Uri expressed her happiness over her exceptional performance in the class 12th exams and attributed her success to the guidance of the school teachers and the support of her family as well.
Another student Mansi Sharma of Bandi area said the school was taking care of all the needs of the students required in the border area and grooms the students in an extraordinary way.
"We are happy to be the alumni of this institute and we thank the school administration and the management of the school for extending their support in building the career of the students," Mansi Sharma told Greater Kashmir.
The parents of the topper students while talking to Greater Kashmir expressed their satisfaction over the facilities and the academic standards maintained by the school.