Students of Army Goodwill School Hajinar win top spot in  National Science Exhibition

Srinagar, Sep 1: Students of Army Goodwill School at Hajinar in Kashmir have won accolades for their school by winning the top spot in the district-level National Science Exhibition.
Afhan and Fazdha made a working model of “Goggles for Blind.” The students developed the pair of goggles which would be of assistance to visually impaired persons. For this innovative and creative model, the students were awarded the first position at the district level competition.
The achievement of the students is especially remarkable because both of them hail from Hajinar, a remote area in Kupwara district. Their school is situated at a distance of a mere 5 kilometers from the Line Of Control (LOC).
On account of its remote location, the area has limited connectivity and accessibility of road. The management and the staff of Army Goodwill School has consistently made efforts to provide quality education to the students here. As part of the efforts to ensure all-round development of the students, a National Science Exhibition was conducted at DIET Kupwara Complex.
The exhibition hosted 300 students from more than 150 schools. More than 150 projects were displayed at the exhibition. In the district-level exhibition which was organised as part of the big event, the project by the students of Army Goodwill School Hajinar was awarded the first position. These students will now compete in the state, UT level competitions.