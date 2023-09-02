Students of Army Goodwill School Hajinar win top spot in  National Science Exhibition

Afhan and Fazdha made a working model of “Goggles for Blind.” The students developed the pair of goggles which would be of assistance to visually impaired persons. For this innovative and creative model, the students were awarded the first position at the district level competition.

The achievement of the students is especially remarkable because both of them hail from Hajinar, a remote area in Kupwara district. Their school is situated at a distance of a mere 5 kilometers from the Line Of Control (LOC).