Students of BOMIS Pampore participate in various sports events

Srinagar, Aug 29: Students from BOMIS, Pampore participated in various sports events organised across the district on the eve of National Sports Day.
A statement said that the U-17 Boys Basketball team of BOMIS emerged victorious in the district-level U-17 Basketball Tournament organised by Youth Service and Sports, Pulwama in Tanchbagh Sports Ground, Pampore.
110 Battalion CRPF also organised a School Level Badminton and Table Tennis Competition. Shriyam Raj from Grade 6th won the badminton competition with an amazing performance while Safiullah, another student from Grade 6th, won the Table Tennis Competition.
The BOMIS family extends its heartiest congratulations to the winning students, the statement said.