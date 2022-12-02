Students of DPS Srinagar bag second position in filmmaking competition

The school bagged 2nd position for the film ‘Sabak’ and was awarded the “Best Cinematography” award. The film ‘Sabak’ narrates a story of a boy who gets involved in drugs and later on experiences a devastating turning point, which changed his whole life. The script of the film is written by Qariya Qayoom and is directed by Lavanya Mahajan while Manqoosh Iqbal is the Cinematographer. Mureen Shahmiri played the lead character. Other members of the team included Zia Khursheed, Anoosheh Nazir, Ruhi Fayaz, Manzoor Ahmad Wani, Maanit Qaiser, Azan Ellahi, Zain Khan., Mohammad Ali, Mehnan Rather, Ayaan Qureshi, Sahir Kapra, Riyan Qureshi and Mustafa Tanveer. The entire film was managed and coordinated by Sajid Reshi, their mentor at DPS Srinagar, for overseeing the project and the cast and crew of the film thanked him for the support.