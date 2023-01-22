Students of School of Law, KU visit SC

Srinagar, Jan 22: Students of School of Law, University of Kashmir concluded two weeks educational tour during which they visited Supreme Court and interacted with various legal luminaries.
The statement issued here said that students of LLB 6th and BA LL B 10th semester had a great experience during this educational tour.
"Students were accompanied by teaching and non-teaching staff. The group was led by the Tour Incharge- Dr. Mohammad Yasin Wani , Senior Assistant Profesor, School of Law, KU," it reads.
It added that educational tour forms the part of their modern teaching –learning process, wherein the students learned the first-hand experience with respect to real-time working of court procedure of Supreme Court of India.
"The students visited the Supreme of India wherein they interacted with seniors lawyers and got an opportunity to see rare legal manuscript at the Judge’s Library. The Director, Judge’s library gave a detailed lecture on the routine functioning of library," it added.