Students protest against lack of adequate teaching staff in Kangan school

The students staged demonstrations and blocked Kangan-Naranag road. The protesting students said that they are suffering due to non availability of required teaching staff. They said only three teachers are available for about 160 students. Later officials of the education department visited the school and pacified the students. An official said that three more teachers will be posted in the school to overcome the staff shortage.

Meanwhile, the Education department Ganderbal has deputed more teachers to Government Higher Secondary School Kullan which was also facing staff shortage. Greater Kashmir had a few days back reported about the shortage of required teaching staff in Government HSS Kullan, following which the official had assured redressal of the issue.