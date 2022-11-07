Students receive Digital Tablets from Education Deptt for academic excellence

The institution highlighted various achievements of the school in the field of education. The institution has emerged as a hotbed for educational excellence in the old city Shehr-e-Khaas. The girl students of GHSS Khanyar have received laurels at various state and national level competitions and have been at the forefront of every major competition held in the current academic year.

The institution has emerged as a first choice for the students in the old city. Minsha Riyaz, Bisma Fayaz and Nosha Qadri were felicitated by the Director Education with Personal Digital Assistants (Tablets) acknowledging their performances at the Annual Day 2022 held in the school campus of GHSS Khanyar. It was a proud moment for GHSS Khanyar as their hard work in academic and co-curricular activities have been acknowledged at the highest level.