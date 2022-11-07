Students receive Digital Tablets from Education Deptt for academic excellence

Srinagar, Nov 7: Director School Education Department Kashmir Dr. Tasaduq Hussain felicitated the students of GHSS Khanyar in a modest but impressive ceremony in his office.
The students were presented with Digital Tablets in recognition of their excellence in academics and other co-curricular activities. Director School Education on the occasion while addressing the students stressed on the need to be focused in academics in order to achieve success in life.
Director Education was accompanied by Personnel Officer Ata ul Munim Tak, Joint Director Shamsuddin and CEW Divisional incharge Nisar Ahmad Dar. GHSS Khanyar had organised an impressive Annual day function in the month of October where Director School Education was the chief guest.
The institution highlighted various achievements of the school in the field of education. The institution has emerged as a hotbed for educational excellence in the old city Shehr-e-Khaas. The girl students of GHSS Khanyar have received laurels at various state and national level competitions and have been at the forefront of every major competition held in the current academic year.
The institution has emerged as a first choice for the students in the old city. Minsha Riyaz, Bisma Fayaz and Nosha Qadri were felicitated by the Director Education with Personal Digital Assistants (Tablets) acknowledging their performances at the Annual Day 2022 held in the school campus of GHSS Khanyar. It was a proud moment for GHSS Khanyar as their hard work in academic and co-curricular activities have been acknowledged at the highest level.