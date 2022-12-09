Students seek postponement of SI exams

Srinagar, Dec 9: Several students have sought change in the date of SI examination which is scheduled on 14 December because of the clash with their other exam.
Students told Greater Kashmir that they have even approached SSRB, but they have not agreed to change the date.
Earlier the Jammu and Kashmir Service Selection Board (JKSSB) said that the Computer Based Written Test (CBT) examination for the post of Sub Inspector, Home Department which was scheduled to be held on “09-12-2022 will now be held on 20-12-2022 besides the examinations scheduled from 11.12.2022 to 19.12.2022 shall be conducted as per the schedule.”