Students, staff of CUK perform Yoga

Ganderbal, June 21: The Department of Physical Education, School of Education, in collaboration with the Department of Students Welfare (DSW), Central University of Kashmir (CUK) Tuesday celebrated the 8-th International Yoga Day on the theme “Yoga For Humanity,” at varsity’s Green Campus here.
Since its inception in the year 2015, June 21-st is celebrated every year as the International Day of Yoga all across the world.
Speaking on the occasion, Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Farooq Ahmad Shah highlighted the importance of yoga in tackling the challenges of physical and mental health. He said Yoga is a form of physical activity that helps “us to attain physical and mental well-being.”
Prof. Shah assured that the university in future will be at the forefront to “endorse any such opportunity that develops the physical and mental capability of an individual as well as of the society.”
Registrar Prof. M Afzal Zargar, explained the role of yoga in increasing the body flexibility and controlling a number of diseases such as “obesity, hypertension, depression, diabetes, arthritis, lower back problems etc.