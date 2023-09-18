Students suffer after transfer of lecturers from HSS in Gurez

Bandipora, Sep 18: The lack of staff at Bagtore Higher Secondary school in Gurez Valley of north Kashmir's Bandipora district is affecting students’ education.
Several concerned locals said five lecturers were transferred from the school almost a month ago without any replacement.
“Our children's education is hit. They are sitting idle as there is no one to teach them,” said Mushtaq Ahmad Lone, a local resident.
Another elderly villager said the examination was nearing and the students were not prepared as they had a lot of syllabus to cover.
The locals said most of the affected students were from the medical and non-medical streams and that the transfer of lecturers has taken a toll on them. Lone said five lecturers were transferred and out of concern “we even went to the school to meet the senior lecturer and the school staff.”
He said the staff there expressed “helplessness” over the matter when “we told them our children have been forced to stay home due to no subject expert to teach them at the school.” The parents appealed to the Lieutenant Governor's office to intervene in the matter. They also requested Deputy Commissioner Bandipora, SDM Gurez and CEO Bandipora to pursue the grievance for immediate redressal.