Students take out awareness rally

Bhadarwah, Apr 1: Hundreds of school going children from 43 schools of Bhadarwah town and it's peripheral areas took out an “anti-smoking, anti-drug, anti-alcohol awareness rally.”
The rally was conducted and led by Neeraj Singh Manhas, President Private Schools Association along with social activist Rashid Iqbal Choudhary, Muzamil Yezdani and members of the civil society.
The people of the area were apprised about the ill-effects of the drug abuse. Carrying placards on anti-drugs themes, school children marched in the streets and markets of Bhadarwah town shouting slogans and while telling residents to stay away from drugs and alcohol.