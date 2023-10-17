Students urge authorities to declare BUMS final professional exam results

“Unfortunately, we have faced numerous challenges throughout this journey, with the most significant being the prolonged delays in the examination. The examination forms for our final professional examinations were released in January, 2023, after multiple requests and delays. We acknowledge and appreciate the attention and effort of the university authorities in addressing our concerns in this regard,” he added.

The examinations, originally scheduled for a much earlier date, were eventually conducted from May, 2023 onwards. “This delay disrupted our academic schedule and future plans significantly. The delay in the release of the examination date sheet also left us with limited time for preparation. Despite facing these obstacles, we went ahead with the examinations, hoping that our hard work and dedication would be recognized, and we could proceed with our career aspirations. Regrettably, as of today, our results are still pending, and we are left in a state of uncertainty. This delay has not only caused anxiety and distress among the students but has also raised questions about the university’s commitment to ensuring the timely completion of degree programs. What is more disheartening is the discouraging responses we have received when expressing our concerns and requesting expedited action.”