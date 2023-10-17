Students urge authorities to declare BUMS final professional exam results

Srinagar, Oct 17: Students have urged authorities to declare BUMS final professional exam results.
In an appeal they asked the authorities to release BUMS Final Professional Examination Results for the batch 2017-18.
“We, the students of the Bachelor of Unani Medicine and Surgery (BUMS) programme at University of Kashmir are deeply distressed by the prolonged delay in the release of our final professional examination results for the academic year 2017-18. As we approach nearly a year since the completion of our examinations, which took place from May 2023, we find ourselves in a state of limbo, with no indication of when our results will be made available to us,” they said.
A student said that their batch was supposed to have completed their degree by now and be “well on our way to pursuing postgraduate medical courses, after successfully clearing the entrance examinations. “
“Unfortunately, we have faced numerous challenges throughout this journey, with the most significant being the prolonged delays in the examination. The examination forms for our final professional examinations were released in January, 2023, after multiple requests and delays. We acknowledge and appreciate the attention and effort of the university authorities in addressing our concerns in this regard,” he added.
The examinations, originally scheduled for a much earlier date, were eventually conducted from May, 2023 onwards. “This delay disrupted our academic schedule and future plans significantly. The delay in the release of the examination date sheet also left us with limited time for preparation. Despite facing these obstacles, we went ahead with the examinations, hoping that our hard work and dedication would be recognized, and we could proceed with our career aspirations. Regrettably, as of today, our results are still pending, and we are left in a state of uncertainty. This delay has not only caused anxiety and distress among the students but has also raised questions about the university’s commitment to ensuring the timely completion of degree programs. What is more disheartening is the discouraging responses we have received when expressing our concerns and requesting expedited action.”
“It is important to stress that our academic journey has already exceeded the officially prescribed duration of 5 ½ years for our degree programme. This extended timeline has led to a delay in our pending internship, which is an integral part of our education.”