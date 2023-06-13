Students who missed CUET can take admissions

Principal Secretary, Education, Alok Kumar, while conveying this information, said that the CUET, as per the NEP 2020, is a standardized entrance test conducted by National Testing Agency (NTA) that aims to streamline the admission process for undergraduate and postgraduate courses being offered by Universities across the country. This test will assess the knowledge, aptitude and skills of the applicants, providing a fair and equitable evaluation platform for all the candidates. Last year, more than 200 universities (including 47 central universities) participated in the CUET.

The process will give an opportunity to the students from J&K to take admission in prestigious Universities and Colleges of the country. The Higher Education Department of J&K has taken strenuous efforts for implementation of Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for the academic session 2023, following the guidelines outlined in the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, and Government’s commitment to inclusivity. A total of 87,309 unique candidates have been registered from the UT of Jammu and Kashmir for the CUET (UG) 2023. The examination centres were randomly allocated based on availability of requisite infrastructure within the geographical boundaries of J&K and the exam dates were announced by the National Testing Agency. However, some students were allotted centres outside the UT of J&K.