Stunt biking | Arif Laigaroo expresses concern

In a statement, he said the teenagers are doing stunt biking at Parraypora, Baghat and Hyderpora. Dozens of private tuition centres and two reputed schools are located in the areas, where thousands of young boys and girls come for tuitions . Laigaroo said that right from early morning, the residents of these areas face immense inconvenience due to the rowdy bikers. He said they create ruckus at times that it becomes unbearable.Laigaroo has sought tough measures to solve the problem. “The authorities must take tough action against stunt bikers and confiscate their bikes whenever they catch them,” he demanded . He urged the parents of students to refrain their wards from doing stunt biking.