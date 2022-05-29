STUTI training programme concludes at KU

Srinagar: Kashmir University Vice-Chancellor Prof Nilofer Khan on Sunday called for an active inter-institutional collaboration for optimal use of the sophisticated scientific equipment by students and research scholars across institutions in Jammu and Kashmir.

Addressing the valedictory session of a seven-day 'Synergistic Training program Utilizing the Scientific and Technological Infrastructure' (STUTI) , the Vice-Chancellor said the training programmes like these can go a long way in helping researchers to address the challenge of optimal utilisation of laboratory assets.

"We are in the era of interdisciplinary research and education. Duplication of scientific equipment in different institutions within the same place could be averted by the collaborative use of such equipment. This in turn can help save lots of financial resources especially when equipments are highly costly and sophisticated," she said.