Sub National Certification survey kicks off in Baramulla

Baramulla, Dec 26: The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Baramulla, Dr Syed SehrishAsgar today flagged-off teams from DC Office Complex here to conduct the Sub National Certification (SNC) survey of the district.
Director Coordinator Medical Colleges, Yashpal Sharma, Principal GMC Baramulla, Dr Ruby Reshi, Chief Medical officer Baramulla, Dr Bashir Ahmad Malik, Medical superintendent GMC, Parveez Masoodi, District Tuberculosis Officer, Dr Rehana Gulzar and other concerned were present on the occasion.
Center Tuberculosis Division Ministry of Health and Family Welfare Government of India has already identified the Villages/blocks which are prone to Tuberculosis in the district.
District Tuberculosis Officer Baramulla informed that 10 teams of Sub National Certification (SNC) Survey under National Tuberculosis Elimination Programme (NTEP) are being deployed to already identified Villages of Baramulla district for mass survey and sampling of TB Patients.
Speaking on the occasion, the DC said that Baramulla has shown remarkable performance in reduction of incidence of TB and we all must work hard to make it TB free district.
The DC exhorted the field officials involved in carrying out the survey to lay stress on quality data capturing and to ensure scientific sampling so that a district wide picture is established.
The DC further said that awareness programs to reduce the incidence of TB in the district will continue in future also.