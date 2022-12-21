Sub National Certification Survey rolled out in Pulwama

The DC, who is also the chairman District TB Control Society said that last year the district received Gold medal under National TB Elimination Programme (NTEP) for its fight against the disease and has shown remarkable performance in reduction of incidence of TB this year too. He said the district is also applying for TB free status this year.Choudhary exhorted the field officials involved in carrying out the survey to lay stress on quality data capturing and to ensure scientific sampling so that a district wide picture is established.

The DC said though the efforts of the Administration are yielding significant results, the community and the corporate sector in the society can play a pivotal role in filling gaps and addressing social causes by adopting/handholding every TB patient in Pulwama district.