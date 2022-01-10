Sub-zero temperature at most places in Kashmir, Gulmarg freezes at minus 10°C

Quoting a meteorological department official, news agency GNS reported that Srinagar recorded a low of 0.2°C against previous night’s 0.3°C. It was 2.1°C above normal for this time of the year in the summer capital of J&K, he said.

Night temperature at ski-resort Gulmarg settled at minus 10°C the same as on the previous night.

Kashmir is presently under the grip of 40-day long harshest period of winter, known locally as ‘Chillai Kalan, which started from December 21. It is followed by a 20-day long ‘Chillai Khurd’ and a 10-day-long ‘Chilla Bachha’.

Qazigund, the gateway town of Kashmir, recorded a low of 0.6°C against minus 0.4°C on the previous night, he said. It had 4cms of snow in the last 24 hours till 0830 hours, he said.