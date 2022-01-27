Sub-zero temperatures across Kashmir as 'Chillai Kalan' nears end

News agency GNS while quoting an official of the meteorological department reported that Srinagar had traces of snowfall or rain in last 24 hours till 0830 hours today with most parts blanketed by a thin layer of snow. The summer capital of the J&K recorded a low of minus 1.3°C against last night’s 1.3°C, the official said.

Kashmir is presently under the grip of 40-day long harshest period of winter, known locally as ‘Chillai Kalan, which started from December 21. It is followed by a 20-day long ‘Chillai Khurd’ and a 10-day-long ‘Chilla Bachha’.

Gulmarg recorded a low of minus 10.0 °C against minus 10.4°C on previous night, he said. The temperature was nearly 2.5°C below normal for this time of the year in the famous resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.