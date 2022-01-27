Sub-zero temperatures across Kashmir as 'Chillai Kalan' nears end

Srinagar, Jan 27: The minimum temperatures settled below zero across Kashmir valley even as some parts of Srinagar and Pahalgam received a thin blanket of snowfall, officials said on Thursday.
News agency GNS while quoting an official of the meteorological department reported that Srinagar had traces of snowfall or rain in last 24 hours till 0830 hours today with most parts blanketed by a thin layer of snow. The summer capital of the J&K recorded a low of minus 1.3°C against last night’s 1.3°C, the official said.
Kashmir is presently under the grip of 40-day long harshest period of winter, known locally as ‘Chillai Kalan, which started from December 21. It is followed by a 20-day long ‘Chillai Khurd’ and a 10-day-long ‘Chilla Bachha’.
Gulmarg recorded a low of minus 10.0 °C against minus 10.4°C on previous night, he said. The temperature was nearly 2.5°C below normal for this time of the year in the famous resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.
Pahalgam, the famous resort in south Kashmir, had 0.2cm of snowfall and recorded a low of minus 10.9°C against minus 5.6°C on the last night, he said.
Jammu recorded a low of 5.5°C against previous night’s 7.7°C and the temperature was 3.2°C below normal for the J&K’s winter capital during this time of the year, he said.
Weatherman has forecast fair to partly cloudy weather throughout J&K till January 29 with moderate to dense fog in morning hours in plains of Jammu. An official said there would generally cloudy weather on January 30 and that there is possibility of light rain/snow on January 31st. “Expect warmer days and colder nights till January 29th,” he said, adding, “There's no forecast of any major weather till ending January.”