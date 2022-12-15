Sub-zero temperatures continue in Kashmir, Pahalgam coldest at minus 5.6°C

While the mercury was around 2.4°C below normal during this time of the year, the official said, it was two notches above the lowest temperature recorded this season on December 5 and 14.

Qazigund recorded a low of minus 3.6°C against minus 3.0°C on the previous night. The temperature 2.5°C below normal for the gateway town of Kashmir, he said.

He said that Pahalgam recorded a low of minus 5.6°C against minus 5.3°C on previous night and it was 1.8°C below normal for the famous tourist resort in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

Kokernag recorded a low of minus 1.3°C against minus 0.3°C as on the previous night and it was 0.2°C below normal for the place, he said.