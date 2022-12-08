Sub-zero temperatures ease slightly as Kashmir braces for snowfall

Srinagar, Dec 8 : Amid slight ease in sub-zero temperatures on Thursday, Kashmir Valley is bracing up for two approaching wet weather systems which are expected to bring light to moderate snowfall intermittently from December 9 to 13.

Quoting a meteorological department official, news agency GNS reported that Srinagar recorded a minimum of minus 2.8°C against minus 3.0°C on the previous night. So far, the coldest night this season in the summer capital was recorded on December 5 at minus 3.4°C.

While there was mist this morning, the MeT official said, today’s temperature was 2.2°C below the normal for this time of the year in Srinagar.