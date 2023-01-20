SUCCESS STORY | Braving odds, Sopore youth qualifies JKAS exam

Baramulla, Jan 20 : Nearly 18 years ago Syed Abid Shah Bukhari lost his father in a cross firing incident in Sopore area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district. The incident left his family in shock. Despite facing immense challenges on the emotional and economical front, the family did not made any compromise on imparting better education to siblings. The struggle finally came to an end after Abid Shah cracked the Jammu Kashmir Administrative Service Exam on Thursday.
“My hard work and determination paid off,” said Abid. “This achievement was a testament of my valour and resilience, proving that even in the face of great loss, it is possible to overcome and achieve great things,” he added.
Hailing from a small village, Machipora Khursheedabad, in Zaingeer block of Sopore, the village has so far not produced even a single gazetted officer. Comprising around 100 households, the village is striving for basic amenities and has no proper development witnessed so far.
“Our village is a small village, comprising 100 households. We have not yet produced even a single gazettes officer and on the development front our village is far behind than rest of the villages in Zaingeeer block,” added Abid.
Abid started his basic education from a nearby FeT School and passed his class 10th exam from the same school. After graduating from degree college Sopore, Abid did his post graduation through distance mode. He qualified for the KAS exam in first attempt.
“While preparing for JKAS exam, students need to remain focussed and it is important to keep resources of books limited,” said Abid. “The internet access can prove decisive in ones success,” said Abid.
Abid’s story is an inspiration to all, showing that no matter how difficult life may seem, with determination and hard work, anything is possible. His father would have been proud of the man he had become.