Success Story | Kangan youth realises childhood dreams to crack JKAS exam

Kangan, Jan 20 : A youth from Kangan area of central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district has made his family and entire area proud after cracking the JKAS exams the results of which were declared by JKPSC on Thursday.
Nazir Bijran son of Ghulam Mohi-ud-din Bijran belonging to a tribal community and hailing from Poshkar village of Kangan in Ganderbal district has cracked the JKAS exams with 1055 marks securing 110th rank in the result list.Nazir is presently posted as Assistant Registrar Cooperatives Ganderbal.
Talking to Greater Kashmir, Nazir Bijran said that he has done his schooling from a private school in Kangan. He has pursued his B.Tech in civil engineering from Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST) Awantipora and later completed his masters degree in economics from JNU Delhi. He is presently posted at Assistant Registrar Cooperatives Ganderbal.
Nazir said he harbored the dream of cracking JKAS when he was in his school. He credits the success to his parents who encouraged and supported him every time.
“ It was only with the support of my family particularly parents that I achieved my goal. After my results came out I am feeling as if it’s their part of the dream that comes true,” Nazir said. Nazir said he didn’t go for a proper coaching but a little exposure from the Jamia Milia in the recent past.
Nazir believes that self-study is very important to crack competitive examinations. According to him, one should use strategies for examinations. “Everyone can tell you what to study but I think much important for these kinds of exams is to know what not to study,” he said. Nazir said that he wants to serve society and be a better administrator.
Nazir’s family are equally elated over the success of their son. “He has always been committed to whatever he does in his life and this has always helped in reaching to his set goals,” says his elder brother, Ghulam Hassan, a government employee.