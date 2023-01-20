Success Story | Kangan youth realises childhood dreams to crack JKAS exam

“ It was only with the support of my family particularly parents that I achieved my goal. After my results came out I am feeling as if it’s their part of the dream that comes true,” Nazir said. Nazir said he didn’t go for a proper coaching but a little exposure from the Jamia Milia in the recent past.

Nazir believes that self-study is very important to crack competitive examinations. According to him, one should use strategies for examinations. “Everyone can tell you what to study but I think much important for these kinds of exams is to know what not to study,” he said. Nazir said that he wants to serve society and be a better administrator.