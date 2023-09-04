‘Successful Amarnath Yatra reflection of aspirational J&K’

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that felicitating the officers of the civil administration, J&K Police, Army, Air Force, CAPFs, NDRF, SDRF, Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB), and the service providers for the successful conduct of 62-day long Amarnath Yatra-2023 at Raj Bhawan, the LG said, “The collective and coordinated efforts for successful conduct of yatra are the reflection of aspirational J&K.”

He thanked all the officers and the service providers for making the yatra memorable for the devotees.

“Amarnath Yatra is the symbol of our ancient cultural-spiritual heritage. Over the years this annual yatra has influenced the socio-economic life of J&K. It is also a reflection of the diversity, integrity, and greatness of the eternal tradition of our cultural values," Sinha said.