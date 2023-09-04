‘Successful Amarnath Yatra reflection of aspirational J&K’

Srinagar, Sep 4: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Monday said that the successful conduct of Amarnath Yatra was a reflection of aspirational Jammu and Kashmir.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that felicitating the officers of the civil administration, J&K Police, Army, Air Force, CAPFs, NDRF, SDRF, Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB), and the service providers for the successful conduct of 62-day long Amarnath Yatra-2023 at Raj Bhawan, the LG said, “The collective and coordinated efforts for successful conduct of yatra are the reflection of aspirational J&K.”
He thanked all the officers and the service providers for making the yatra memorable for the devotees.
“Amarnath Yatra is the symbol of our ancient cultural-spiritual heritage. Over the years this annual yatra has influenced the socio-economic life of J&K. It is also a reflection of the diversity, integrity, and greatness of the eternal tradition of our cultural values," Sinha said.
“The officials of the civil administration, J&K Police, Army, Air Force, CAPFs, NDRF, BRO, SDRF, medical staff, and sanitation workers have worked with diligence, going beyond their call of duty. Various stakeholders including ponywallahs, pithuwallahs, healthcare professionals, social organisations, volunteers, workforce and the media fraternity had made commendable contributions in the smooth conduct of the yatra,” he said. “I am extremely grateful to team J&K and for the love and enthusiasm shown by all sections of society towards the devotees who came from all over the country and abroad. The successful conduct of the yatra signifies pursuit of excellence and extraordinary accomplishments by team J&K.”
The LG said that they had honoured not only a set of team leaders, but also the entire community, group of service providers, and workers who effectively handled every challenge.
“They are a source of our strength and pride,” he said.
Sinha said that the selfless volunteers from across the country with soaring idealism, rooted in the age-old concept of service, were our silent workforce, who ensured the needs of devotees were taken care of.
He also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for the continuous support and guidance for the successful conduct of the yatra.
The LG said that this was the longest ever Amarnath Yatra in which 4.45 lakh yatris performed Puja and darshan at the Amarnath cave shrine.
He said that this was also the highest number in the last 10 years.
“Team J&K is the driving force of the unprecedented growth. I am witnessing a new work culture, devoted, disciplined, and determined. It motivates us to aim higher and work hard to realise the aspirations of the society,” Sinha said.
He suggested identifying the officers from all the line departments who are willing to serve the Amarnath Yatra and that their deployment on the yatra duty could be ensured.
“The 4.5 lakh devotees will be the ambassadors of J&K who will carry the saga of transformation, tales of peace and prosperity of J&K to their respective states and union territories. It will encourage more tourists to visit J&K and give a fresh impetus to the tourism sector,” the LG said.
Advisor to LG, Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar; Chief Secretary, Arun Kumar Mehta; Additional Chief Secretary, Home Department, R K Goyal; Additional Chief Secretary, Jal Shakti Department, Shaleen Kabra; Director General of Police (DGP), Dilbag Singh; DG CID, R R Swain; GOC 15 Corps, Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai; Air Commodore P Mittal; and Principal Secretary to LG and CEO SASB, Mandeep Kumar Bhandari also attended the felicitation ceremony.
Swami Avdheshanand Giri Ji Maharaj was also present on the occasion.