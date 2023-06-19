Successful border tourism campaign | Rally organisers extend gratitude to Kupwara admin, Army

Kupwara, June 19: The Rally to Valley (TSD Car Rally) from Himachal Pradesh to Keran, LoC has concluded in Kupwara district.
The organisers of TSD Car Rally have expressed their gratitude to all those who played a crucial role in facilitating the remarkable event, which not only showcased the beauty of Keran but also highlighted the importance of border tourism in Kupwara.
"We extend our sincere appreciation to all stakeholders who offered their invaluable support throughout the rally," the handout reads.
The organisers of CAr Rally said the expertise and guidance of the administration and the Indian army were essential in overcoming logistical challenges and ensuring the smooth execution of the event.
"From coordinating with local authorities to arranging permits and accommodations, their unwavering dedication was truly commendable," the handout reads.
The organisers have extended their gratitude to outgoing Deputy Commissioner Kupwara Dr. Doifode Sagar Dattatray, Senior Superintendent Officer Police (SSP) Kupwara Yogal Manhas, Additional Deputy Commissioner Ghulam Nabi Bhat, Chief Medical Officer Dr Mohammad Ramzan, Executive Engineer LBDDA Kupwara Farooq Ahmed Shah, Tehsildar Keran Umer Hussain, Naib Tehsildar Ashiq Hussain, and SHO Police Station Keran Shafat Ahmed.