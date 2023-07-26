Sufi saint Ahad Bab remembered on 13th death anniversary

“I come here every year as I am a disciple of Ahad Bab. I have great faith in his shrine and I was personally attached with the great saint,” said Abdul Rashid Bhat, a resident of Bandipora district.

He said that devotees come from not only various parts of Kashmir but also from outside the UT.

Ahad Bab was born on June 30, 1930, at Mohalla Ashpeer in Sopore in district Baramulla. He passed away at the age of 80 on July 26, 2010, after a brief illness. His family and followers observe his Urs every year.