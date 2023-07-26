Sufi saint Ahad Bab remembered on 13th death anniversary

Sopore, July 26: The 13th death anniversary of the famous Sufi saint of north Kashmir’s Sopore area, Ahad Bab was observed with fervour on Wednesday at his residence in the Noor Bagh area of town.
Thousands of devotees of the saint including women and children thronged his home, paid obeisance, and offered special prayers at the shrine since last night.
On the occasion, recitations of verses of the Holy Quran were held followed by special prayers.
“I come here every year as I am a disciple of Ahad Bab. I have great faith in his shrine and I was personally attached with the great saint,” said Abdul Rashid Bhat, a resident of Bandipora district.
He said that devotees come from not only various parts of Kashmir but also from outside the UT.
Ahad Bab was born on June 30, 1930, at Mohalla Ashpeer in Sopore in district Baramulla. He passed away at the age of 80 on July 26, 2010, after a brief illness. His family and followers observe his Urs every year.
Another devotee of Ahad Bab, Mohammad Rajab, a resident of the Pulwama district, said that he had great faith in him and would always remain attached to the saint.
“His death was a great loss for his followers and to the whole Kashmir valley,” Rajab said. Ahad Bab was born in Mohalla Ashapeer. His Grandfather Peer Hidayatulla and his father Peer Mohd Ahsan were pious and dedicated worshippers of Allah and were held in high esteem in the society. He was married to a gentle and devout lady called Hajah Begum who died in 1979.